ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.04 on Monday. ATA Creativity Global has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.11.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 15.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

About ATA Creativity Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

