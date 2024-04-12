Aspiriant LLC Reduces Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Aspiriant LLC cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $295,936.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $307,411.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,103.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $295,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,491 shares of company stock valued at $21,454,204 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $133.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.50. The stock has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.81 and a 52 week high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.08.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

