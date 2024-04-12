Aspiriant LLC Acquires Shares of 2,659 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $1,558,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,693,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,676,000 after buying an additional 348,400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 376,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after buying an additional 26,338 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 12.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Trading Down 4.0 %

Aflac stock opened at $79.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.10 and a 52 week high of $86.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.34.

Insider Activity

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFL. StockNews.com lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

View Our Latest Report on AFL

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.