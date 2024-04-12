ASOS’s (ASC) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.59) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 533 ($6.75).
View Our Latest Stock Report on ASC
ASOS Stock Performance
Insider Activity at ASOS
In related news, insider William Barker purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 365 ($4.62) per share, for a total transaction of £47,450 ($60,055.69). 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
ASOS Company Profile
ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ASOS
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.