ASOS’s (ASC) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.59) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 533 ($6.75).

ASOS stock opened at GBX 342 ($4.33) on Tuesday. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 320.33 ($4.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 794 ($10.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £408.11 million, a P/E ratio of -160.56, a PEG ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 364.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 381.60.

In related news, insider William Barker purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 365 ($4.62) per share, for a total transaction of £47,450 ($60,055.69). 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

