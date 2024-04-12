Argan (NYSE:AGX) Hits New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $60.45 and last traded at $59.57, with a volume of 104822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.35.

The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $164.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.05 million. Argan had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Argan by 123.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 214,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after buying an additional 118,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Argan by 27.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after buying an additional 82,024 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Argan by 9.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,976,000 after buying an additional 69,059 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Argan by 73.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 151,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after buying an additional 64,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Argan by 44.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 160,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 49,350 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argan Stock Up 23.6 %

Argan Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of $813.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average is $46.50.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

