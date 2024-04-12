Ardor (ARDR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $128.69 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $128.69 million and approximately $25.71 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00065235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00009647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00022132 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00015320 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00005671 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

