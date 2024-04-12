Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) dropped 8.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.54 and last traded at $10.84. Approximately 509,345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,853,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

ARQT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.08). Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 294.85% and a negative net margin of 439.79%. The business had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $41,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

