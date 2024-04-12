Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,713,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,369,000 after buying an additional 239,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,826,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IVV stock traded down $3.80 on Friday, reaching $516.79. 1,657,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,821,568. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $405.54 and a 1-year high of $527.16. The stock has a market cap of $399.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $512.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.50.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

