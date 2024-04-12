Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 189 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $516.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,657,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,821,568. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

