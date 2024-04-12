Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.71.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $12,976,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,890,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,081,461.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. Appian has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.33. Appian had a negative return on equity of 127.40% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $145.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

