Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Short Interest Update

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the March 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Currently, 13.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 680,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,162,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,491,000 after buying an additional 41,107 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,591,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,358,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 17,749 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 770,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,534,000 after buying an additional 154,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on APGE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Apogee Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of APGE opened at $58.04 on Friday. Apogee Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $72.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.06.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. On average, research analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

