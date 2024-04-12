Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered Apartment Income REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a $39.12 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Apartment Income REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.59.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

AIRC stock opened at $38.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.90. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $38.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Insider Transactions at Apartment Income REIT

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $28,003.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 66.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

