Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 7.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 10.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in AON by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AON by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.50.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $311.00 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $284.85 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The company has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.75.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,690,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

