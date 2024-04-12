Ankr One Day Volume Reaches $28.73 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, Ankr has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $579.46 million and $28.73 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be bought for about $0.0579 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00010180 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00013462 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00016992 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001467 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70,851.91 or 0.99998992 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011091 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.97 or 0.00122748 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.05858042 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 296 active market(s) with $29,726,439.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

