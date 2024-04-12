Analysts Set Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Price Target at $23.16

Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.42.

TOST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

NYSE TOST opened at $24.57 on Friday. Toast has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Toast will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $75,548.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,733 shares in the company, valued at $723,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Toast news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $75,548.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,733 shares in the company, valued at $723,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $53,164.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,835,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,356,760.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 364,747 shares of company stock worth $7,517,515. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Toast by 149.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,007,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,896,000 after buying an additional 7,191,595 shares during the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 1,726.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 5,890,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 23.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

