Analysts Set Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) PT at $481.95

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $484.82.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,728 shares of company stock worth $19,479,753 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $467.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $357.85 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $471.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Mastercard will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

