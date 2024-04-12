Analysts Set Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Target Price at $161.89

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.44.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total value of $387,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,019.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lear by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Lear by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $136.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.86. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lear has a one year low of $117.79 and a one year high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

