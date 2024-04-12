Analysts Set CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) PT at $24.90

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.90.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

In other news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 22,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $494,782.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,770.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 22,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $494,782.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,770.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 10,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $238,526.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 168,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,313.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,125 shares of company stock worth $2,144,894. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $412,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in CarGurus by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,705,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,076 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CarGurus by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $24.64. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.60.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $223.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.05 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.74%. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

