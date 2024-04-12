Analysts Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target at $13.83

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of GOOS opened at $11.21 on Friday. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Canada Goose had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $448.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,967,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,905,000 after buying an additional 812,174 shares during the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 3,842,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,537,000 after acquiring an additional 529,177 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,543,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after acquiring an additional 201,325 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 203.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,105 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

