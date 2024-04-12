Analysts Set Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) PT at $58.44

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.44.

BSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bentley Systems

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $4,400,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,283,576.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.10. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $40.89 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.67 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

