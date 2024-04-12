Analysts Set Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Target Price at $114.00

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.18.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALV. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $117.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $79.66 and a 1 year high of $124.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.29 and its 200-day moving average is $106.30.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.37. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Autoliv will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.30%.

In related news, EVP Anthony J. Nellis sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Autoliv news, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $35,868.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,868.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony J. Nellis sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $83,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $534,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,388 shares of company stock worth $921,757. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the third quarter worth $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter worth $49,000. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

