Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $125.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Amphenol stock opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $119.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.93 and its 200-day moving average is $97.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 6,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

