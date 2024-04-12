Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

Shares of AP opened at $2.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.66. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ampco-Pittsburgh

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 971,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.