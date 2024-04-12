Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Fox Advisors started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.33.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

AMKR stock opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.96. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 21.23%.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $780,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,887,385.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,200 shares of company stock worth $1,801,870 in the last 90 days. 53.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,790,000 after purchasing an additional 144,280 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,357,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,797,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,816,000 after buying an additional 1,300,745 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

