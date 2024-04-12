Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Increased to $437.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $437.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $441.00.

Shares of AMP opened at $422.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $279.85 and a one year high of $440.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.16.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total value of $5,175,712.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,474.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $5,175,712.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,474.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,161 shares of company stock worth $35,560,647 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,686,000 after purchasing an additional 195,537 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,914,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,137,000 after acquiring an additional 180,356 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,952,000 after acquiring an additional 382,811 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,539,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

