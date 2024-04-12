American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given New $239.00 Price Target at HSBC

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target boosted by HSBC from $232.00 to $239.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Express from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.62.

American Express Trading Up 0.3 %

AXP opened at $218.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.64 and its 200-day moving average is $185.45. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $231.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts expect that American Express will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $911,554,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,540,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,272,934 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $987,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,318 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

