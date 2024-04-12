Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) rose 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.01 and last traded at $17.01. Approximately 1,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.67.

Ambu A/S Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23.

About Ambu A/S

(Get Free Report)

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides anaesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics products. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes, rhinolaryngoscopes, duodenoscopes, cystoscopes, and display units; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambu A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambu A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.