Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpine Immune Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.50.

NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -100.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.47. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 54.66%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,007,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,810,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,234,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,595,000 after acquiring an additional 759,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,281,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after purchasing an additional 728,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

