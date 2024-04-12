Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Short Interest Update

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the March 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRTS opened at $2.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.07 and a quick ratio of 12.07. Alpha Tau Medical has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $4.80.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the third quarter worth $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alpha Tau Medical by 31.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alpha Tau Medical by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

