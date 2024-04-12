Alpha Group International (LON:ALPH) Shares Up 5.4%

Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,149.30 ($27.20) and last traded at GBX 2,140 ($27.09). 199,536 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 145,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,030 ($25.69).

Alpha Group International Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,767.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,730.34. The stock has a market cap of £933.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1,070.94 and a beta of 1.67.

Alpha Group International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.30 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Alpha Group International’s previous dividend of $3.70. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. Alpha Group International’s payout ratio is currently 788.18%.

Alpha Group International Company Profile

Alpha Group International plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services.

