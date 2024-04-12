Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.56.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

In other Alliant Energy news, CEO Lisa M. Barton bought 1,100 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $48.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.47.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

