Alliance Global Partners Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tilray in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.20). Alliance Global Partners has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tilray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Tilray’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get Tilray alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TLRY. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.71.

Tilray Trading Down 5.9 %

TLRY stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.36. Tilray has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Tilray by 29.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 16,181,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tilray by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 231,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 15.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,692,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 368,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,465,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 70,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,586,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.