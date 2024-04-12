Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to Issue $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

Allegion has increased its dividend by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Allegion has a payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Allegion to earn $7.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $129.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $136.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegion will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALLE

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares in the company, valued at $13,803,477.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,324,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allegion

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 123.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Allegion by 460.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.