Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to Issue $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.
Allegion has increased its dividend by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Allegion has a payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Allegion to earn $7.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.
Allegion Stock Performance
Shares of Allegion stock opened at $129.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $136.91.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ALLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.67.
Insider Transactions at Allegion
In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares in the company, valued at $13,803,477.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,324,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Allegion
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 123.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Allegion by 460.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Allegion Company Profile
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.
