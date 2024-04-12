Albion Financial Group UT Buys 986 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,646 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.4% of Albion Financial Group UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its position in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at $1,496,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

V stock opened at $275.54 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $216.14 and a one year high of $290.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $280.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.