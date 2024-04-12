Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th.

Albertsons Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 68.7% per year over the last three years. Albertsons Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Albertsons Companies to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

ACI opened at $20.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 83.38% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 323,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 30,973 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 212,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,498,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,474,000 after purchasing an additional 520,190 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, January 12th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

