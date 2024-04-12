Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.52

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.52 and traded as high as C$16.67. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$16.47, with a volume of 56,175 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AD.UN shares. Cormark raised their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Desjardins raised their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC raised their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Stock Performance

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.53. The firm has a market cap of C$745.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.42%.

About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Featured Stories

