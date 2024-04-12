Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Given “Outperform Overweight” Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform overweight rating on shares of Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AGI. TD Securities raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Alamos Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$21.75 to C$27.75 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.52.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

AGI stock opened at C$21.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.36. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$14.80 and a 1 year high of C$21.18. The firm has a market cap of C$8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.56.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of C$346.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.7762158 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total value of C$559,737.00. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

