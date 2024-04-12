Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $27.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $21.75.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.95.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:AGI opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $15.48.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 230.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.