Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Earns Outperform Overweight Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform overweight rating on shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Alamos Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.95.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $15.36 on Monday. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 5.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 56.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 192,939 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 58,298 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.