Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM)‘s stock had its “outperform overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AEM opened at $61.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.09. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $62.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 29.29%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $204,981,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

