Agnico Eagle Mines’ (AEM) “Outperform Overweight” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform overweight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AEM. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bankshares upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$82.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$84.37 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$59.36 and a twelve month high of C$85.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$72.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$69.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.13. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of C$2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.5183946 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.537 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.11%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

