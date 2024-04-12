Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Holdings Boosted by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 393,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,558,000 after acquiring an additional 86,670 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance
NYSE AMG opened at $166.15 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.22 and a 12 month high of $169.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.92.
Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on AMG. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company.
Affiliated Managers Group Profile
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.
