AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON) Shares Up 7.7%

AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.51 and last traded at $8.51. 35,191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 52,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.74.
AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that AEON Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed a Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine.
