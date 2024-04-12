AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON) Shares Up 7.7%

AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.51 and last traded at $8.51. 35,191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 52,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

AEON Biopharma Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.74.

AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that AEON Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AEON Biopharma

About AEON Biopharma

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of AEON Biopharma by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AEON Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in AEON Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $1,085,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in AEON Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $19,827,000. 22.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed a Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine.

