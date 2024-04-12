Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.71.

GOLF has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Acushnet

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acushnet

In other news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $580,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,340.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $580,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,340.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $1,093,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,391,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Acushnet by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Acushnet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,630,000 after acquiring an additional 64,464 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Acushnet by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acushnet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,883,000 after acquiring an additional 24,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GOLF opened at $62.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.21. Acushnet has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $70.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.50.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.76%.

About Acushnet

(Get Free Report

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.