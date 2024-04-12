Acrow Limited (ASX:ACF) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2024

Acrow Limited (ASX:ACFGet Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, April 28th. This is a boost from Acrow’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Acrow Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

About Acrow

(Get Free Report)

Acrow Limited provides smart integrated construction systems across formwork, industrial services, and commercial scaffolding in Australia. It offers falsework and shoring systems; formwork systems; scaffolding systems; specialized construction systems, such as Acrow screens, jacking systems, and universal soldier systems; and hardware and consumables, which includes props, timber and ply, containment, and scaffold accessories.

Read More

Dividend History for Acrow (ASX:ACF)

Receive News & Ratings for Acrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.