Acrow Limited (ASX:ACF) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Acrow Limited (ASX:ACF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, April 28th. This is a boost from Acrow’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Acrow Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
About Acrow
