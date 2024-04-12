Acrow Limited (ASX:ACF) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Acrow Limited (ASX:ACF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, April 28th. This is a boost from Acrow’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Acrow Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

About Acrow

Acrow Limited provides smart integrated construction systems across formwork, industrial services, and commercial scaffolding in Australia. It offers falsework and shoring systems; formwork systems; scaffolding systems; specialized construction systems, such as Acrow screens, jacking systems, and universal soldier systems; and hardware and consumables, which includes props, timber and ply, containment, and scaffold accessories.

