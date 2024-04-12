Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 2.4% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,146,998 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $325.34 on Friday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.61. The company has a market cap of $218.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.