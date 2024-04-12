Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Cedrus LLC

Cedrus LLC reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total transaction of $316,376.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,862,494.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total transaction of $316,376.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,862,494.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $11,146,998. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $325.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.68 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $361.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.61.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

