abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

abrdn Global Income Fund Price Performance

abrdn Global Income Fund stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $6.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in abrdn Global Income Fund by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About abrdn Global Income Fund

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

