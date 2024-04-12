abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

abrdn Global Income Fund Price Performance

abrdn Global Income Fund stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $6.63.

Get abrdn Global Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCO. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in abrdn Global Income Fund by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About abrdn Global Income Fund

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.