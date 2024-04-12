Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Gap Up to $27.22

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.22, but opened at $28.05. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF shares last traded at $28.25, with a volume of 538,487 shares changing hands.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,042,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after purchasing an additional 66,501 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 390,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 358,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 290,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 27,517 shares in the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

